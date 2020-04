Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 07:58 Hits: 5

NICOSIA: Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air traffic until May 17 on Friday (Apr 24) to curb the spread of coronavirus. The ban, first introduced on Mar 21 and extended by decrees since then, would now extend from AprĀ 30 to May 17, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet, citing a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cyprus-extends-coronavirus-flight-ban-to-may-17-12673724