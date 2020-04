Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 08:02 Hits: 5

Left empty as the coronavirus pandemic forced events to be cancelled, Berlin's exhibition centre Messe is getting a makeover with the help of German soldiers -- to reemerge as a hospital in a few weeks' time.

