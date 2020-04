Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 08:10 Hits: 5

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in good shape and recovering after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday (Apr 24). "I'm sure he'll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it," he told Sky News. "That decision is for the prime minister in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-boris-johnson-recovering-matt-hancock-12673464