Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

G20 governments recently agreed to suspend bilateral official loan repayments from 76 of the world’s poorest countries until the end of 2020. But, to enable emerging and developing economies to withstand the economic shock of COVID-19, the debt standstill must also include all private creditors.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-debt-standstill-must-include-all-private-creditors-by-patrick-bolton-et-al-2020-04