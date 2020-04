Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 17:31 Hits: 2

Although the US mobilization for war in the 1940s seems like a close comparison to the sudden economic stop of the COVID-19 era, the two episodes have little in common. Simply put, World War II placed far greater demands on a government that was far more competent to handle them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-is-not-wartime-mobilization-by-william-janeway-2020-04