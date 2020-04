Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:12 Hits: 2

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 178,000 with more than 2.5 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/covid19-wrapup-rferl-april-22/30570601.html