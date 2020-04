Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 00:43 Hits: 8

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman made headlines on Tuesday and Wednesday as she called the closing of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic “insanity.” In an interview with Las Vegas’ local NBC affiliate News…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/las-vegas-mayor-stuns-anderson-cooper-in-an-incoherent-interview-about-reopening-casinos-in-an-pandemic/