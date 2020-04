Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 03:37 Hits: 2

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200423-who-world-health-organisation-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic