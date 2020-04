Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 07:11 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) has launched an online platform for public and private companies, non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies to donate food and money for the needy in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

