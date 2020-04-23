Sesame Street teams up with CNN to host kid-friendly town hall on the coronavirus pandemic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 02:30 Hits: 2

As the nation faces the novel coronavirus pandemic, families are adjusting everything they do from grocery shopping to school to how to talk to kids about what is going on, both at home and in the bigger picture. Given that a public health crisis is challenging for most people to wrap their heads around, it’s reasonable to assume kids need a certain style of delivery to stay in the know without being terrified. Who has stepped up to the plate? Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is partnering with CNN to hold a “town hall” for kids on Saturday morning at 9 AM EST. The town hall will span about 90 minutes and focus on issues including screen time, anxiety, and school. Familiar faces from the Sesame Street cast will participate. The characters will answer questions submitted by kids (and their parents). People can still submit their questions using this questionnaire.

Of course, this is far from the first time Sesame Street has been an educational resource for kids during complex and challenging times. As Daily Kos previously covered, Sesame Street created Ahlan Simsin, an Arabic language program dedicated to bringing trauma-inclusive content to kids who have been displaced by the civil war in Syria. Even in terms of addressing COVID-19, Sesame Street recently unveiled videos about the importance of washing your hands, how to sneeze and cough properly, building new routines, and how to practice self-care. The series has also long been a leading programmer for Latino representation on the small screen.

Donald Trump, who repeatedly downplayed and fumbled the U.S.’ coronavirus response, has suggested in past budget proposals that he wants to drain federal funding for public access channels, including NPR and PBS, where Sesame Street premiered decades ago. Does it all go back to the time he was seemingly portrayed as “Grounch the Apprentice” in 2005? Who knows. Regardless, Sesame Street continues to offer educational and arts-based content to a wide range of kids, which is always valuable, but it can’t be appreciated enough while people are staying safe at home. And make sure to check out my colleague Lauren Floyd’s guide to surviving coronavirus at home with kids.

