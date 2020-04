Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:46 Hits: 4

The lawyer of a member of the opposition Popular Front Of Azerbaijan (AXCP) says the failure of a local court to provide documents is holding up his client's appeal and forcing him to remain in the psychiatric clinic he was placed in after criticizing the country's leadership.

