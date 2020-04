Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

Some 52 young people were shot dead or beheaded in the country's north as an Islamist insurgency gains strength. Local and national security services as well as foreign mercenaries have been unable to stop the militants.

