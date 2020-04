Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 18:45 Hits: 3

Thousands of hectares of precious wetland have burned as the world marks Earth Day in honor of protecting the environment. Experts have blamed climate change and the Polish government's water polices.

