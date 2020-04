Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 19:28 Hits: 3

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The wedding was traditional - a white dress for the bride, a suit for the groom and a large entourage of around 240 guests.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/23/the-bridesmaids-wore-masks---colombian-couple-meets-marries-in-coronavirus-shelter