Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 18:31 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (Apr 22) pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leaked out of a laboratory in the Chinese ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-coronavirus-pompeo-presses-china-allow-lab-inspections-12668474