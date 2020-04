Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 19:50 Hits: 4

PARIS: The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France increased by 544 to 21,340 on Wednesday (Apr 22), the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world, but trailing just a few hundred behind Spain, which has a death toll of 21,717. The toll increased at a rate of 2.6 per ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-france-death-toll-close-spain-world-highest-12668506