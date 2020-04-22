Greta Thunberg: Climate Activists Have Not Lost Hope Amid Pandemic. We're Changing How We Organize.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 12:47 Hits: 4

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke in an Earth Day live stream hosted by the Nobel Prize Museum about how the Fridays for Future school strikes movement she launched is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. “Within the Fridays for Future movement, there’s still this sort of big sense of resistance, and people are thinking, 'We will get out of this. And when we do, we will continue, and we will do everything we can that is possible in that situation to continue to push even harder,'” says Thunberg. “I feel like many people have not lost their sense of hope. We have just changed the way we do things. We are maybe just saving it for later at the moment.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/22/greta_thunberg_earth_day_2020