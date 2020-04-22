Chileans Who Took to Streets Against Inequality Climate Crisis Say Virus Lockdowns Won't Stop Them

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 12:50 Hits: 3

Months ago, the streets of Santiago and other Chilean cities were alive with a vibrant mass protest movement that drew hundreds of thousands and even led the U.N. climate summit to be relocated to Madrid, Spain, last December. Now the public spaces of Santiago are largely empty as citizens shelter in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the protest movement against austerity and right-wing President Sebastián Piñera lives on as activists find new ways to organize online. We go to Santiago, Chile, to speak with Angela Valenzuela, a 350.org organizer who has been active both in the country’s uprising and in the global youth climate strikes and is a former coordinator with Fridays for Future Chile.

