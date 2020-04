Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 08:20 Hits: 6

Officials in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya have shaved their heads after the region's authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov did so, touting it as a way to deal with the closure of services such as hairdressers and barber shops because of the coronavirus pandemic.

