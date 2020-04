Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 09:34 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The Immigration Department suspends all operations against illegal immigrants during the movement control order (MCO) except for important cases and on the directive of the National Security Council (NSC).

