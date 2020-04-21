The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big Banks Sued for Putting Large Corporations Ahead of Main Street Small Business Owners for Covid-19 Rescue Loans

Julia Conley, staff writer
Small businesses filed class-action lawsuits against three large banks Monday, accusing them of manipulating the application process for a government program aimed at providing relief for small companies.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/21/big-banks-sued-putting-large-corporations-ahead-main-street-small-business-owners?cd-origin=rss

