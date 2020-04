Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:04 Hits: 4

Donald Trump never issued the┬ánationwide lockdown that the United States needed to minimize the damage of the┬ánovel coronavirus. In fact, Trump and the federal government moved incredibly slowly, despite months…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/bill-barr-plans-to-a-use-nonsense-legal-theory-to-force-sue-governors-who-are-trying-to-save-the-lives/