Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 14:39 Hits: 3

Did Italian authorities get it badly wrong? There are allegations that they mismanaged retirement homes that reportedly caused hundreds of deaths and failed to provide adequate guidelines for hospitals and doctors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-doctors-in-italy-cry-foul-over-protection/a-53198596?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf