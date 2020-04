Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 16:06 Hits: 4

The Queen is celebrating her birthday in somewhat muted style this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonial displays have been abandoned as the monarch deemed it inappropriate amid the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-elizabeth-ii-turns-94-in-subdued-manner-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/a-53200417?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf