Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

After weeks in lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, some countries in Europe are starting to relax restrictions as the number of new cases declines. But the joy of rediscovering lost freedoms has been met with a sense of caution amid warnings that the threat from the virus is far from over.

