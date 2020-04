Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 4

SEOUL: South Korea played down a report on Tuesday (Apr 21) that the North's leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary. Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, on Apr 15 - by far the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/seoul-plays-down-report-on-north-korean-leader-s-health-12661654