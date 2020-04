Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:22 Hits: 5

ATLANTA: Governors of about half a dozen US states are pushing ahead with plans to begin a partial restart of their economies despite warnings that loosening restrictions prematurely could lead to a fresh surge of coronavirus infections and loss of life. The move toward reopening in Georgia, South ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-georgia-states-press-ahead-early-reopening-12664542