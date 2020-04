Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:10 Hits: 5

Seattle’s University District Farmers Market had been closed amid the COVID-19 crisis. Its reopening rules may be a glimpse of the path ahead.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0421/At-Seattle-farmers-market-a-taste-of-new-normal-and-fresh-asparagus?icid=rss