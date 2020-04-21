The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Juan González: Make No Mistake: This Country Is Edging Closer to Neo-Fascist Authoritarianism

We get an update from Democracy Now! co-host Juan González about his mother and wife, who were infected with COVID-19, and discuss how right-wing Trump supporters are brandishing automatic weapons at protests to demand an end to coronavirus shutdowns and are being egged on by the president. “We should make no mistake, that this country is edging closer and closer to neo-fascist authoritarianism,” says González, expressing concern these actions will become normalized in the lead-up to a bitter national election in November.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/21/juan_gonzalez_coronavirus_update

