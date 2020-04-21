NYC Immigrant Communities Fight Hunger, Exploitation Invisibility Through Mutual Aid

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 12:24 Hits: 4

We look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting undocumented people here in New York City, where the coronavirus has hit immigrant communities the hardest, even as the numbers of daily deaths statewide has declined in recent days. As reports of widespread poverty and hunger continue in the immigrant communities, people are also organizing and helping each other through mutual aid despite extraordinarily difficult circumstances. We are joined by Juan Carlos Ruiz, Lutheran pastor at Good Shepherd Church in Brooklyn and co-founder of the national New Sanctuary Movement and the New Sanctuary Coalition here in New York City, and Cinthya Santos Briones, a Mexican photographer, anthropologist and community organizer.

