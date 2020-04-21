The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Relief Bills Bail Out Corporations as Small Businesses Workers Suffer

As the White House and Democrats near a deal on a $450 billion coronavirus relief package, members of the Progressive Caucus say it bails out businesses once again and fails to protect working people. “In general, there’s been kind of a disproportionate response that is reflected in the CARES Act. For individuals, for small businesses, it’s very hard to get relief,” says The American Prospect’s executive editor, David Dayen. “But if you’re a big corporation, the Federal Reserve has $4.5 trillion in reserves ready for you.”

