Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 00:22 Hits: 3

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor called out President Donald Trump for falsely claiming he hasn’t left the White House “in months” at a press briefing on Monday evening. Trump was attacking…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-offers-a-sarcastic-apology-when-a-reporter-catches-him-in-a-lie/