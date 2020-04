Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 01:46 Hits: 3

When President Donald Trump was confronted with the direct and dangerous consequences of his own actions of Monday, he immediately began boasting about his fan base and refused to acknowledge…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-shows-a-total-inability-to-show-empathy-or-remorse-when-confronted-with-the-consequences-of-his-actions/