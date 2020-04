Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 05:41 Hits: 3

The Turkish president seems to be using the coronavirus crisis as a pretext to get rid of the few critical media outlets left in his country. Opposition politicians and journalists fear a new spate of censorship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-erdogan-clamps-down-further-on-media-amid-coronavirus-crisis/a-53192898?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf