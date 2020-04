Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 06:46 Hits: 3

Prominent Hong Kong politician and democracy advocate Martin Lee was among 15 pro-democracy activists arrested on Saturday. He told DW the international community has a "moral responsibility" to support Hong Kong.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-activist-martin-lee-i-know-justice-is-on-my-side/a-53195220?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf