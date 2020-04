Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 08:09 Hits: 3

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating threats to press freedom around the world, with authoritarian states including China and Iran suppressing details of the outbreak, activists said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200421-covid-19-amplifying-world-s-press-freedom-threats-says-rsf