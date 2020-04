Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 08:36 Hits: 4

With decision-makers relying on a growing torrent of forecasts regarding COVID-19 and other important issues, it is more important than ever that they ask questions about how the projections were made. To use predictive tools more effectively, policymakers should ask four questions in particular.

