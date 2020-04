Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 22:58 Hits: 2

Two top Democrats are urging the Justice Department’s internal watchdogs to investigate slanderous remarks made by Attorney General William Barr about the intelligence community official who elevated the whistleblower complaint regarding Donald…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/top-democrats-call-on-justice-department-watchdog-to-investigate-bill-barr/