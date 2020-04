Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 09:35 Hits: 0

At a time when men dominated most aspects of life, Amina the queen of Zazzau emerged. A skillful Hausa warrior, she commanded a vast army which conquered many territories and greatly expanded her kingdom.

