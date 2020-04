Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 16:45 Hits: 1

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival on Monday signed an agreement to form an “emergency” coalition government, their parties announced in a joint statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200420-israel-s-netanyahu-and-rival-gantz-agree-to-form-emergency-coalition-government