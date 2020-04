Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 23:03 Hits: 2

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president chastised drug gangs on Monday, telling them to end violence instead of distributing food, after several reports across the country in recent days showed armed narcos handing out care packages stamped with cartel logos.

