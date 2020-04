Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 13:21 Hits: 1

There is no doubt that monetary finance is technically feasible and that wise fiscal and monetary authorities could choose just the “right” amount. The crucial issue is whether politicians can be trusted to be wise.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/monetary-finance-of-covid19-fiscal-deficits-by-adair-turner-2020-04