Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

Oil futures on April 20 dipped into negative territory for the first time ever as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic left traders desperate to avoid taking delivery of physical crude.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/oil-futures-plummet-below-zero-for-first-time/30566594.html