Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 20:26 Hits: 4

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration. It comes down to this…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/this-usually-unthinkable-idea-could-be-the-key-to-getting-a-covid-19-vaccine-fast/