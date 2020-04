Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

People are taking the threat of COVID-19 increasingly seriously, according to a new Gallup survey. The pollster's president spoke to DW about how the world views the pandemic and its impact on democratic values.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/global-fear-of-coronavirus-on-the-rise-new-poll-shows/a-53185972?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf