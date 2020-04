Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 16:35 Hits: 4

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement to form an "emergency" government, their parties announced. This removes the need to hold a fourth election in roughly a year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-netanyahu-and-gantz-sign-power-sharing-deal-to-avert-another-vote/a-53192075?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf