Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 17:32 Hits: 4

Cases of police brutality in African countries that imposed lockdowns are on the rise. There are fears this could lead to non-compliance to government issued stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-security-forces-in-africa-brutalizing-civilians-under-lockdown/a-53192163?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf