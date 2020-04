Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:40 Hits: 4

COVID-19 poses unique challenges for countries where many people are informal workers, such as South Africa and Mexico.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0420/If-you-don-t-work-you-don-t-eat-Where-lockdowns-have-extra-sting?icid=rss