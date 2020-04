Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 16:46 Hits: 3

Long held up as a model for Europe, the United States is now also suffering from balkanization, internal competition, out-of-touch and short-sighted leadership, and narrow turf battles. Given the large number of pressing global challenges, the world must hope that America does not go further down that road.

