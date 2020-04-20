Front-line coronavirus healthcare workers stand up to MAGA ‘liberate’ protestors

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

In the middle of two generations’ first global pandemic, conservative organizers, bankrolled by big money corporate interests, have decided that the best way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is to organize unhealthy protests in states that also happen to be battlegrounds for the coming presidential election in November. The nature of the protests have been to use Second Amendment gun threatening to equate public health measures and stay-at-home orders with fascism or communism or some other such “ism” that the protestors couldn’t likely pronounce, let alone understand.

Denver, Colorado, saw protests this past week, with red, white, and blue emblazoned MAGA patriots clogging up streets, shouting liberate, and freedom and whatever other line from the movie Braveheart they could remember. And while right-wing protestors want to argue that progressives and liberals and left wingers protest all the time and this is no different, they somehow screw up protesting by being such moronic, pig-headed dunderheads.

In Denver over the weekend, a gaggle of astroturfed protestors got in their vehicles to protest and drive through the downtown to “free Colorado!” by creating some gridlock. Unfortunately for them, they were met by two healthcare workers, dressed in scrubs and protective masks, who stood in front of them, creating a contrast between confusion and bravery.

It’s hard to imagine what mental gymnastics one must go through to think blasting your horn at a frontline medical worker is “freedom,” but here we are.

"It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone." As a veteran, I stand and salute this nurse.pic.twitter.com/RO6TojhMfD April 20, 2020

NFL photographer Alyson McClaran, posted some images on her Facebook page showing the fight.

And to put things into perspective, here’s Denver during the Women’s March on Trump’s inauguration day in 2017.

What an adorable tiny little protest. For those who may have forgot, here's a picture of an actually crowd protesting through Denver. pic.twitter.com/0UFB0JpYUx April 19, 2020

And here are some more healthcare workers trying to save these dummies from themselves.

